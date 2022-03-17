Saint Jean de Brebeuf was put to death, after horrific tortures, on this day, March 16th, 1649, and his companion, Saint Gabriel Lalemant, surviving until the following morning. A more full account of the martyrs may be found here. Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is off on our annual pilgrimage to Martyrs’ Shrine in Midland on Saturday, following the steps of these two saints and their companions, in their witness for Christ in the Canadian wilderness of the 17th century, planting the Faith for the first time amongst in this rugged and fair land. We will trudge through the snow in the wintry conditions help us relive in some small way what they did. They are the secondary patrons of Canada, after Saint Joseph, whose solemnity is also quickly approaching.

We will take along readers’ intentions, and please pray for all of us. There is much for which to intercede, for Canada, for the Church, and for the world.

Holy Canadian Martyrs, orate pro nobis!