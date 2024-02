For those in the area, here is notice of a talk by one of our alumni here at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom, this Thursday evening :

Theology on Tap – PEMBROKE

Thursday, February 22. 7 – 8:30 pm at Nelson St. Pub, 207 Nelson Street, Pembroke.

Guest speaker: Fr. Scott Murray

Topic: Chair of St. Peter: A history of the Papacy. (Talk will begin at approx. 7:10 pm)