I thought I would share the following request, to intercede for the repose of the soul of His Grace, Bishop Peter Muhich, who just passed away:

I have an urgent prayer request share the Bishop of Rapid City Peter Muhich passed away a few days ago after a short but heroic fight against Esophageal cancer. Bishop Muhich was a very orthodox Bishop who defended the Catholic faith, and made every effort to keep Churches open during COVID. Prayers for the repose of his Soul would be greatly appreciated.

Indeed. He does seem to have been a faithful shepherd, who guarded his flock.

Lux aeterna luceat ei, Domine, cum sanctis tuis in aeternum, quia pius es. Requiem aeternam dona ei.

We need more such orthodoxy and heroism, not least amongst our episcopacy. Pray for our bishops, the ones now living, and the ones who have gone to face our Lord.