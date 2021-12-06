For our Sunday musical offering, three versions of the ancient Advent hymn, O Come, O Come Emmanuel, dating back 1200 years to a monastery in the 8th or 9th century, a musical rendition of the O, Antiphons, prayed and sung by monks in the nine days before Christmas. But we can start preparing twenty days hither:

First, the traditional chant, with harmony, in the original Latin, with the proper antiphons:

Second, a more countrified offering from the Christian family band, the Petersons, with a bonus hymn as a coda 🙂

And, finally, an instrumental from the inimitable Piano Guys: