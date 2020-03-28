I am in the midst of writing a reflection on our current – well, what shall we call it? – situation? crisis? apocalypse? all of the above? In the meantime, this article from the Spectator on the evidence not being quite as clear as we – and even the experts – might think, helps puts the medical view into some sort of context, along with how we should respond.

And these thoughts from always-clear-and-precise pen of C.S. Lewis on ‘Living in an Atomic Age’, written soon after the invention and proliferation of the nuclear bomb, with the threat of worldwide annihilation, also helps put things into perspective: