I’m not normally a big fan of petitions, which get lost in all the noise, but this one seems more useful than most, as an official one to parliament, prompted by member Ed Fast from Abbotsford, to allow all Canadians freedom of movement, on our planes and trains, across our fair Dominion. Enough with medical apartheid.

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3622