We send our prayers and good wishes to the Million Person March this morning, in Ottawa, and elsewhere across Canada. May their witness, on this feast of the Martyrs of Korea, help bring an end to the madness of the ‘transgender’ ideology, along with all the other in-sanities plaguing our fair land. May goodness and sanity prevail, and may those immersed in what only be called evil – many, we hope, know not what they know or do – be brought to the full light of truth.