I going to write a few words on the Synod on Synodality, as it wraps up its first phase (phase II next October) and may yet do so, but I could hardly do better than this just-published reflection by Gerhard Cardinal Müller, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – and would that he still were! His words are clear, precise, rooted in Tradition, as befits good theology.

My one quibble would be with his statement that to “teach contrary to the apostolic faith would automatically deprive the pope of his office“, which, as we have written before, raises many questions, pondered by such luminaries as Robert Bellarmine and others. Who is to accuse and depose the Pope? We may thank God that such has never happened, and may it not happen, until Christ comes again. As the good Cardinal follows up: We must all pray and work courageously to spare the Church such an ordeal.

Amen to that. +