“Now is the time to do what you’re told,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, November 13, 2020, as many Americans brace themselves for further lockdowns to the coronavirus.

Watching the ongoing U.S. election returns has been like watching Germany invade Poland again, this time in slow motion. Yet much of the world remains as oblivious to the communist complicity in these events as it did with the Hitler-Stalin Pact in 1939.

The truth is that the errors of Communism has spread and infected America and the entire West over decades of subversion first by the Soviet Union (and later by the People’s Republic of China) with a laundry list of ‘isms’ such as progressivism, liberalism, socialism, neo-Marxism and so on.

Of which, more later….

Déjà vu?

But first, allow me to set the scene which began the first Saturday in November as I watched U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden crown himself ‘President-Elect’ as declared by the media …but not by the official body, the Electoral College.

What’s so historic about this fake event, I wondered. Then it hit me. The date! November 7. Wasn’t that the anniversary of the Russian/October/Bolshevik Revolution? Which officially began exactly 103 years ago?

Then another odd coincidence occurred to me. Wasn’t Tsar Nicholas II forced to abdicate earlier that year? On March 15? And wasn’t the first COVID-19 lockdown in the U.S. on March 15-16 in San Francisco where former Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev made his home in that city’s Presidio, having fled Moscow’s Presidium in 1991 after the official ‘collapse’ of Soviet communism?

And less than a year later, Gorbachev was launching Green Cross International which became a template for a host of UN socialist projects including Agenda 21, dedicated to saving the planet by decreasing the Earth’s population via a host of ecological policies essentially designed to bankrupt western nations.

Today, nearing 90, Gorbachev resides in Moscow. But in those interim years, Gorbachev frequently entertained such very useful San Franciscans as Nancy Pelosi, the Pro-Abort ‘Catholic’ speaker of the House and Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein. His influence also inspired many ideological fellow travellers, such as Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes and Vice-President Elect, Kamala Harris, an unabashed promoter of the Democratic Party’s Green New Deal.

Such a small world, is it not?

Eerie Parallels

My point is this: Just as Nicholas’ abdication opened the way for the communist revolution eight months later when Lenin’s Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg and expelled the Provisional Government, the advent of COVID-19 in January of this year, the recurring radical Leftist political violence and the not-yet-certified election of Joe Biden appear to be opening the way for the full socialization of the U.S., under the banner of “The Great Reset.”

There are other parallels between these two landmark events as well. Later in November 1917, Russia held its first ‘free election’ in which Lenin’s Social Democratic Labour Party promised ‘Peace, Land, Bread’. But when Lenin saw that his party received only 23 percent of the vote, he took quick action later that night with a host of now familiar tricks, including corrupting existing ballots, implementing ‘extensions’ to allow more ballots, and launching an aggressive propaganda campaign insisting the Bolsheviks won when, in truth, they’d lost. Thus, it was through fraud that Russia was transformed into the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), ushering in the tyranny of 70 years of slavery to Marxist dogmas.

To me, these are eerily similar given all the evidence so far that the November 3, 2020 election may have been the result of the most massive voter fraud in history, all media denials notwithstanding.

But the first historical lesson in all this is that the blame for Lenin’s transformation of Russia can be laid equally at the feet of the Russian population itself which, exhausted by World War I, surrendered to the prevailing propaganda and succumbed to the will of a vocal and violent communist minority.

Prompting these questions: What would have happened if the Russian population had not surrendered to Lenin’s vocal and violent minority? Will this same style of surrender repeat itself in the U.S.?

History shows it’s usually the vocal minority that becomes the governing authority if violence is threatened. History also shows it doesn’t matter how well armed a population is, the population generally complies with and coalesces around politicians who promise ‘peace, land and bread.’ Just as Lenin did.

Disastrous consequences ensued, of course. The deposed Tsar and his family were arrested and executed; In early 1918, the nation entered into a bloody civil war wherein opposition forces were systematically eliminated while the world’s first communist government devolved into ever greater savagery which included purges, famine and religious persecution.

Our Lady of Fatima

It’s this legacy Our Lady warned of when she appeared to the three children at Fatima in a series of apparitions in 1917, the final one of which occurred October 13, 1917 – just 25 days before the Russian Revolution officially began – and concluded with the famous “dancing of the sun” witnessed by tens of thousands of pilgrims.

It was during the apparitions that Our Lady warned the children about upcoming world events:

“The war is going to end: but if people do not cease offending God, a worse one will break out during the Pontificate of Pius XI. When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that He is about to punish the world for its crimes, by means of war, famine, and persecutions of the Church and of the Holy Father. To prevent this, I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of reparation on the First Saturdays.

Our Lady then spoke of the ‘errors’ of Russia, long believed to be a reference to communism.

If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated. In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph. The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, and she shall be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world.

On November 7, 1917 – less than a month after Our Lady’s final apparition at Fatima – the Bolshevik Revolution began with increasing brutality inflicted by their secret police, the CHEKA (later the NKVD and KGB) allowing it to operate under the radar and always in opposition to God and His moral order.

So no surprise that just three years later – November 18, 1920 –Soviet Russia became the first country to legalize abortion, according to Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse of The Ruth Institute.

“It’s not surprising that a totalitarian state pioneered legalized abortion,” Morse says. “Just as communism violates human rights on a massive scale, abortion denies the most fundamental of rights – the right to life – to the unborn child. That’s why it’s ironic that so many international organizations try to portray abortion as a fundamental human right, comparable to free speech or the right to a fair trial …It’s important for us all to understand the origins of legalized abortion. It started with a regime dedicated to the abolition of human rights and the family, and the massive expansion of state power.”

All of which went largely unreported to the wider world.

A History of Concealed Crime

In her crucially important book, American Betrayal, Diana West chronicles the Soviet nightmare of lies, purges, starvation and mass murder and how its crimes have been largely concealed and then forgotten as the USSR was simultaneously infiltrating and subverting free nations for decades with networks of Soviet spies and agents insinuated into every key government institution and agency, every academy and university, and nearly every media outlet around the world. Moreover, their long century of crime has remained largely hidden due to the equally criminal fact that almost none of their genocidal crimes have been aired in open court.

Indeed, as West points out, the failure of international courts to prosecute the crimes of a century of communist regimes – as the Nazis were prosecuted in Nuremberg in 1945 – is indefensible, an incalculable injustice that in turn allowed the deaths of up to 200 million souls collectively in the Soviet Union, Communist China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and others to remain hidden while the seeds of this vicious ideology continue to germinate in whatever fertile ground still remains around the world, confident there will be no prosecution, no penalty, no price to pay. Ever!

Why? Because they’re confident their lies are protected by the prince of this world and his legions.

“How could their origins in Moscow have stayed swept under the rug?” West asks. “The answer has to do with a new gospel of falsehood, new commandments, new patterns of thinking, new modes of reaction … This gospel inspired its followers, on an unprecedented scale, to decouple fact from implication, knowledge from conclusion, logic from judgment. In serving enemy ideology, they exonerated the guilty, denied evidence and flailed its source.”

Central to all this is that they separated God from the hearts of millions and supplanted Him with a lying, ultimately murderous ideology where the State is god, leading inexorably to the destruction of both the indoctrinated and their indoctrinators.

Today, the truth of communism is rarely discussed publicly. It must still be sought out, usually in heavy histories few read, or on websites decried as ‘extremist’. Which means that this deadly ideology that bends minds, permanently it seems, is still deceiving and betraying especially younger minds, while continuing to delude older minds, leaving entire nations almost defenceless when they come under attack. As they inevitably do. Just as Our Lady warned.

The Failure of Justice

So it should surprise no one that justice is failing in courtrooms across the West where the will of a radical Leftist judge too often prevails over the truth of actual evidence. And on the nightly news where Leftist opinion is passed off as ‘fact’ and where Leftist political views tolerate no contradiction. As seen more dramatically than ever over the past year of COVID and 2020 election coverage.

And key to it all, and to the plans of communists hiding behind the word ‘Progressive’ is that only a very few of their select insiders understand what’s really going on, beyond Lenin’s famous dictum: “You give … we take!”

Has Russia Been Converted?

Pope John Paul II famously performed a consecration in 1984. But it appears not have entirely fulfilled Our Lady’s request, as suggested by the late Vatican exorcist, Fr. Gabriel Amorth, who, during an interview in 2015, described the scene:

“I was there on March 25 (1984) in St. Peter’s Square; I was in the front row, practically within touching distance of the Holy Father,” related Fr.Amorth. “John Paul II wanted to consecrate Russia, but his entourage did not, fearing that the Orthodox would be antagonized, and they almost thwarted him. Therefore, when His Holiness consecrated the world on his knees, he added a sentence not included in the distributed version that instead said to consecrate ‘especially those nations of which you yourself have asked for their consecration.’ So, indirectly, this included Russia. However, a specific consecration has not yet been made. You can always do it.”

Which may be why on May 13 of this year, Cardinal Raymond Burke, former prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, requested that the consecration be repeated using the specific name of Russia as directed by Our Lady of Fatima.

“Certainly, Pope St. John Paul II consecrated the world, including Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, 1984,” Cardinal Burke said. “But, today, once again, we hear the call of Our Lady of Fatima to consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart, in accord with her explicit instruction.”

Despite John Paul’s consecration of the world, Russia’s political behaviour in recent years does not comport with that of a nation consecrated especially to Mary.

The Kremlin Con

“Can the leopard change its spots?” asked one commentator. “When it comes to Gorbachev and the current leadership of Russia, the answer should be an obvious and emphatic ‘No!’ The so-called transformation of Russia under Gorbachev, Yeltsin, Primakov and Putin has been a colossal deception. We still have lifelong Communists controlling all the centers of Russian power: the presidency, the Congress, the military, the secret police, the media, the judiciary. The stark facts show that in Russia, as in the other former states of the Soviet Union, power is still concentrated in the hands of the nomenklatura, the same totalitarians who ran the old regime. President Putin, Gorbachev’s brutal friend and former KGB/FSB boss, is a prime example. Since the so-called collapse of the Soviet Union, American taxpayers have shoveled tens of billions of dollars into the pockets of these tyrants. But we cannot successfully bribe them to change their nature. Gorbachev, Putin, and company are all smiles and charm now, but at some point they will drop their pretenses and show their iron fist inside the velvet glove.”

The apparent truth is that for nearly three decades the world had been subjected to an “official narrative” that any truly educated person would have spotted immediately as a con. A Big Lie. That is that years before the August Coup charade of 1991 that unseated Gorbachev and installed Boris Yeltsin, the Kremlin’s masters of strategic deception were initiating a so-called long-range peace offensive aimed at convincing the West that Communism was evolving and transforming into a more mellow system. Just as former Soviet strategist Anatoliy Golitsyn accurately predicted in his 1990 book New Lies for Old that Soviet leaders would stage an official ‘break with the past’ to lull the U.S. to sleep to obtain massive economic and technological aid, and effect a gradual political ‘convergence’ with the West.

A convergence that has been underway since the earliest days of the Soviet Union and as West points out in her powerful (and savagely attacked) book, all U.S. governments have been infiltrated since at least the early 1930s, and probably much earlier, by clever communists sending crucial information back to the Kremlin from their listening posts and news gathering operations in every key American institution – from the White House. the FBI, the CIA, states’ and local governments and across the Deep State – subverting that entire country while filling its academies with radical Leftists who have been indoctrinating their university students in small clusters for a century, and en masse since the 1960s and its toxic sexual revolution still underway. And it’s been those students, from the Clintons on down, systematically poisoning the cultures of the U.S. and all western nations.

Exploiting George Floyd

Fast forward to 2020 which opened with the cloud of the COVID-19 virus, which may have been created in a biolab in Wuhan China and infecting the world, initially with high death rates in such diverse places as Northern Italy and New York state and initiating lockdowns which confined citizens to their homes and barred them from their churches, while destroying their jobs and small businesses along with the tourism, restaurant and sports industries which have been similarly devastated, along with so many other.

Then came the opioid death of George Floyd in May in the custody of Minneapolis police. This incident triggered phase two in this year of destruction, characterized by an apparently coordinated series of mass riots often led by Antifa and the Marxist group Black Lives Matter (BLM), together with store lootings, arson, vandalism, burning churches and city centres and tearing down statues of historical and holy figures across the U.S. Also included in the mayhem were loud demands in many cities to defund the police – a direct route to lawlessness and anarchy.

Which, amidst all these dark events, appears to be exactly what the mob really wants. The total destabilization of this once Christian, once prosperous nation and its allies, all of which have been flattened into submission morally and now physically in preparation for the Great Reset (ie. the socializing of the West) which just appeared suddenly this year as out of thin air.

Just like the words Coronavirus and Green Revolution were not associated back in March, now they are. Same with the Fourth Industrial Revolution which, except for Coronavirus, ne’er would the ‘twain have met. And Build Back Better which presumes what? A financially scorched earth first?

Election Day 2020

As I write, Election Day 2020 is now past and the counting of votes is still underway, due largely to charges of massive voting fraud and growing evidence that voting machine software used in most swing states, via Dominion Voting Systems of Toronto, was largely responsible for rigging the 2020 election through the electronic switching of millions of votes from President Donald Trump to ‘President Elect’ Joe Biden.

All of which means – that if sufficient evidence can be accumulated for submission to a court(s) – Dominion Voting, using software connected to George Soros, stole the election from Trump and his voters. And that, in the days to come, the media will continue to do everything in its power to stonewall these reports, to delegitimize Trump and his Pro-life agenda, and to trick the American people into believing Joe Biden won fairly, the evidence for which is now appearing statistically impossible.

All of which presents near-frightening similarities to Russia 1917. But this time the magnitude of these never-before-seen voting fraud schemes is off the charts with ballot harvesting, corrupt ballot counting, boxes of ballots appearing out of nowhere in the middle of the night as rightful observers were banned from properly inspecting the counting.

Also reminiscent of 1917 are the threats to Trump’s legal teams to cease and desist their defense of their client. And, echoing the Bolsheviks’ call for the Romanovs’ removal, there have been blood chilling calls for the imprisonment, and worse, of the president. Such as a shocking tweet by former CNN sports and political commentator, Keith Olbermann: “TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT.

Meanwhile, the ballot counting continues and the world watches the American population being groomed to accept a Biden presidency by a vocal and violent minority brazen enough to have organized what may be the greatest coup in the history of civilization. Prompting this prediction from a worried tweeter: “The process will drag on causing the public to be desensitized, and eventually political figures will urge capitulation. Then the announcement will be made. And…it will be accomplished without a shot being fired!”

1917 Morphs into 2020

The question now is: will U.S. and the rest of the world – already weakened mentally and financially by COVID – succumb? Having achieved ‘critical mass’ within the culture, the Left certainly appears confident that victory is theirs and that there will be no penalty. And with the media, the FBI, the CIA, the Justice Department and the Democratic Party in their corner, why wouldn’t they?

And yes, they’ve worked indefatigably for this, spending the past century spreading their errors throughout the world and erasing God from every public square until they’ve finally turned this once Christian world into a place where abortion is a sacrament and the use of plastic straws is a sin!

Today Our Lady’s predictions are as timely as ever. And perhaps the greatest grace of this year has been the exposure of the vast scale of corruption in every area of this post-modern world which now goes largely unchallenged and unchecked as a direct result of the long, slow and deliberate removal of Jesus Christ and His moral order from this world, of which He is the true King. Christ the King!

Today is His feast. Surely the separation of the wheat from the chaff can’t be far behind.