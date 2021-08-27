A faithful reader mentioned that she had difficulty finding Father Marco Testa’s wonderful, sublime, but also very pragmatic and a propos series on the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, which he very charitably offered over the past number of weeks to Catholic Insight. So here they be, in order. The doctors and saints of the Church could not say enough about the importance, efficacy and fruitfulness of the Mass and Holy Communion.

Saint Padre Pio:

If we only knew how God regards it, we would risk our lives to be present at a single Mass.

And,

Every holy Mass, heard with devotion, produces in our souls marvelous effects, abundant spiritual and material graces which we, ourselves, do not know. It is easier for the earth to exist without the sun than without the holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

Saint Jean Vianney, the Curé of Ars:

There is nothing so great as the Eucharist. If God had something more precious, He would have given it to us.

And

If we really understood the Mass, we would die of joy

As well, the incomparable Saint Thomas Aquinas:

The celebration of Holy Mass is as valuable as the death of Jesus on the cross.

Blessed and fruitful reading and, more to the point, participation in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass! +