For those readers in the Ottawa region – Canada’s capital! – there is a talk this Friday, November 10th, by Dr. Richard Shaw, a professor of history at Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College. The title is an intriguing one: Time and the End Times: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: A Catholic View. Please see the poster below for details. I hope to make it, and hopefully see a few of you there, and share a glass or two.