I had an interview the other evening with Mrs. Bonnie Landry, on her popular podcast, ‘Making Joy Normal’. Following upon our previous one on the theme of grace, back in June, this one discusses discernment in the Catholic life, how we might choose not only right from wrong, but also what God’s will might be for us even between what may be two good decisions. Happy listening, and any feedback is much appreciated…

https://makejoynormal.buzzsprout.com/1052191/9459093