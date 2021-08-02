I was interviewed recently by Mrs. Bonnie Landry, who hosts a delightful, informative and very popular podcast. The target audience is mothers, especially those still raising children, but many topics would be helpful to others. Our own discussion was on the nature of grace, a propos on this memorial of the first universal plenary indulgence of the Portiuncula, and how grace – participation in God’s very life and His help along our pilgrimage – manifests itself in our day-to-day life. Here is the link:

https://makejoynormal.buzzspro ut.com/1052191/8944967-grace- an-interview-with-john-paul- meenan

And, while we’re at it, you may also enjoy Bonnie’s interview with Joseph Pearce, on Shakespeare:

https://makejoynormal.buzzspro ut.com/1052191/8734080- introducing-shakespeare-and- that-s-not-all-an-interview- with-joseph-pearce

We will have more follow in the audio podcast world, and please do let us know what you think.