The proposed vaccine passports, due to be unveiled today, have been put on hold, purportedly because they were so ‘far reaching’ that Premier Ford, after saying there he would not implement such passports which would ‘split society’, has now put them on hold.

Now is the time to send a message to Premier Ford’s office to put them ‘on hold’ indefinitely, to scrap them into oblivion, cast them as far as the east is from the west, as an unconstitutional use of raw executive power, at the behest of controversial medical advice – at least so the story goes.

Let your voice be heard. Each one counts, in conscience, and in what’s left of our democracy:

https://www.votervoice.net/LifesiteNewsCA/campaigns/87877/respond