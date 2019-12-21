Saint Peter Canisius’ life (1521-1597) spans the century of what history inaccurately calls the Protestant ‘reformation’, while describing our saint as one of the foremost champions of what is unfortunately called the Catholic ‘counter-reformation’.

In reality, there was a revolt against the truths revealed by Christ, a revolt whose origins are traced, with some degree of fanciful symbolism, to Luther’s pinning of his 95 theses on the church door in Wittenberg, three years before our saint was born. And Peter, along with innumerable others, spent his life in the cause of preserving and preaching the truth, as a Jesuit priest, joining the fledgling Order as a young man after meeting one of the founders, Peter Faber.

Father Canisius realized that it was best to present the truths of the Faith, clearly, precisely, but with charity, always with compassion for erring souls, most of whom strayed more from misunderstanding and ignorance than outright rebellion and malice. As he wrote, keeping mind that our saint was Dutch:

If you treat them right, the Germans will give you everything. Many err in matters of faith, but without arrogance. They err the German way, mostly honest, a bit simple-minded, but very open for everything Lutheran. An honest explanation of the faith would be much more effective than a polemical attack against reformers.

Indeed. Saint Peter offered all his considerable talents – he seems to be one of those given the ‘ten’, with which he made ten more – along with his nigh-unbelievable energy to offering such ‘honest explanations’, writing untold numbers of essays, sermons, articles (the titles alone of his works run in the bibliography of the Society of Jesus through 38 quarto pages!), along with three very popular German catechisms which went through many editions. As the Catholic encyclopaedia has it, the catechism of Canisius is remarkable for its ecclesiastically correct teachings, its clear, positive sentences, its mild and dignified form. It is today recognized as a masterpiece even by non-Catholics

Father Canisius – he was offered a bishopric, but refused – was also an advisor, counsellor and confessor to emperors, queens and bishops. And, as well, he founded colleges (high schools) and universities – with little or no money, but disciplined religious orders such as the Jesuits can and did do remarkable things. To top it off, he was one of the foremost periti (theological experts) at the Council of Trent, helping to shore up the doctrine of the Faith in saecula saeculorum. He walked thousands of miles across Europe fulfilling these apostolates, and was known as one of the greatest preachers of his era: no Protestant could match him in controversy. Even after a stroke suffered at the age of seventy, he kept working, right up until he went to his eternal reward on this day of December, 1597. We will only know at the final judgement – if even then – how many souls were saved by the indefatigable labours of this holy Jesuit, and what a life completely given over to God can do.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

Peter Canisius was canonized and declared one of the 36 doctors of the Church on May 21st, 1925 by Pope Pius XI.