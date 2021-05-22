Franz Biebl (1906 – 2001) was a contemporary German composer, known for his choral ensemble works, the best known of which is his Ave Maria (Angelus Domini), published just in time for Mary’s month of May in 1959. The sublime work, originally written for all male voices, was brought to the United States by the Cornell Glee Club in 1970, and grew in popularity. Biebl re-did the score to include female voices, and here is a sublime rendition recently recorded by Voces8. Enjoy on this, Our Lady’s Saturday, in this lovely May, on the vigil of Pentecost, as we prepare with her to receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit. More music to follow tomorrow in honour of the Third Person of the Trinity!