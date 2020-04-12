Bach’s Easter Oratorio is the companion piece to his Passions. First performed on Easter Sunday in Leipzig, April 1, 1725, the congregation – fortunate they were, with the maestro himself conducting – had just heard Saint John’s Passion two days before, which had been first presented the previous year.

Three centuries on, we too may listen, and rejoice, Alleluia! Christus resurrexit, Dominus surrexit vere!

And, by the by, I cannot recommend the Netherlands Bach Society highly enough. A ray of hope and joy in these days of isolation. But, for those with God, His angels and saints, our fellow Christians united in prayer, the music, literature, books, poetry that have been left to us, are we ever really alone?