As we enter this third week of Easter, music to lift the soul would be three of Bach’s Easter cantatas, composed during his time at Leipzig in the early 1700’s, for the six Sundays of this festive season, leading up to Pentecost:

And where would Easter be without Palestrina’s Regina Coeli?

And we will add William Byrd’s setting of the Easter antiphon Victimae Paschali: