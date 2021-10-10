J.S. Bach wrote six suites for unaccompanied cello, composed between 1717 and 1723, are amongst the commonly performed works for the instrument, and rightly so, for in them his genius shines starkly forth (but, then, when does it not?). As one comment has it, Bach could make the cello sound as rich as a pipe organ.

The Fifth is notoriously difficult, but here is a version where Hidemi Suzuki, as is the case with all those who achieve musical virtuosity, it seems to flow almost effortlessly:

Bach also transcribed a version for the lute, and here it is on the classical guitar: