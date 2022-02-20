Someone once said that there are few more beautiful sounds than a well-played classical guitar, and I must agree, even if I enjoy all maestros on any instruments, each with own particular charism.

And Drew Henderson is just such. His mastery of the guitar is a sight and sound to behold, making this solo instrument sound like an orchestra. Here he is with Bach’s Adagio and Fugue, from the Violin Sonata in A minor, composed around 1720.

And it’s not just Bach, but here is Mr. Henderson in a duet with Michael Kolk, in a transposed rendition of Beethoven’s Symphony no. 7, composed between 1811-12. Two guitars in perfect syn-phony, sounding like a symphony.