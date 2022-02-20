Real violence goes unnoticed by PM
Epoch Times on destruction of windows in trucks..
Looking for a miracle…..
Former officer talks…
Sikh brotherhood do not regret being in the truck convoy...
Pivotal moment examined…what they are planning to do next…you won’t want to miss any of it.
Tucker on how bitcoin can be protected…
Does anyone still think this is about health and public safety?
So now Big Pharma admits blood clots….
Crackdown brought out more protestors today.
Fox News with Toronto Sun reporter…
Battered by PM’s thuggish henchmen…
She wears multiple hats, none suggestive of democracy given her actions….
Names and badge numbers removed….
Medical Doctor speaks out…
Tear Gas used by PM directive
MP in parliament stopped from questioning the involvement of Klaus Schwab with parliamentarians