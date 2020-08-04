WOJTYLA INSTITUTE 2020: THE FOUR LAST THINGS

The Wojtyla Summer Institute is moving online for 2020!

This year’s theme is “The Four Last Things”, featuring live online lectures from Alex Schadenberg, Dr. John Gay, Dr. Christine Schintgen, John Paul Meenan and Scott Nicholson, as well as a free online public lecture from renowned author and artist Michael O’Brien. Each talk also includes opportunities for dialogue and networking with the lecturers and your fellow attendees.

Registration is now available for the full conference only. Full conference registration includes permanent access to all lectures after the conference ends. Registration will remain open through the duration of the conference.

We hope to see you there!