A truly sublime rendition of the Regina Caeli Laetare a 8, by Tomas Luis De Victoria (1548-1611), as sung by the ensemble Voces8, mentioned recently in these pages. This work was first published in 1576, at the height of the Catholic Restoration (let’s all try to avoid the misnomer of the ‘Catholic Counter-Reformation, for the true ‘reformation’ was a fruit of the Council of Trent, along with the great saints, popes and bishops – yes, and the musicians, architects, sculptors and artists! – of the era).
So, in light of today’s saint Catherine of Siena, here’s to a true reform of the Church through truth, goodness and, not least, beauty: