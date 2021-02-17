It seems the Senate has voted down the amendment that would have protected the freedom of conscience of health care professionals. All hope is not yet lost, as we can still petition our Members of Parliament to ‘kill the bill’ when it returns to the House of Commons after the Senate vote today.
The Senate will vote on the amended Bill C7 today, Ash Wednesday (of all days) Feb 17th. Offer up your prayer, fasting and good works!
The House of Commons will then consider the amended Bill (if amended at all by the house of ‘sober second thought’) T
Then, the lower court in Quebec which heard the Truchon case extended the decision coming into effect until Feb 26th
For a very good analysis of the MAiD and mental illness prepared by Dr. John Maher can be found here.
Here are some articles of note (for sharing on social media)
- How Bill C7 Will Sacrifice the Medical Professions Standard of Care
- Assisted Dying Legislation Must Receoncile the Rights of Those Who Object to the Practice
- Needed More Medical Aid in Living Not Medical Aid in Dying
- Canada’s Proposed Expansion of Assisted Death Threatens to Push The Mentally Ill Out the Door
- The Deveber Institute is hosting two nights of discussion on Feb 23rd and 24th at 7pm EST
- Bill C-7 and Palliatve Care
We are at a crucial juncture in Canadian law, medicine and society. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament and the Senate are hastening towards a total rewrite of medical assistance in dying.
Legal and medical experts are joining the deVeber Institute to warn of these potential changes from their frontline, first hand experience.
For more information and to register Click Here
Action items
1. Tell your MP to Kill the Bill. Find your MP here.
2. Complete the CPSO survey on MAiD (everyone can complete this survey not just Ontario physicians). Find survey links and guide here.
3. If you are in Ontario – write to your MPP. Find your MPP here.