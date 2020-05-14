And while on bad choices, this is also the anniversary, if such be the term, of the passing of the nefarious Bill C-150 under Pierre Trudeau’s Liberal government in 1969, with John Turner as Justice Minister (both professed Catholics), legalizing abortion (then under strict conditions, two doctors and for reasons of life and health, which quickly folded like a house of cards), while also instantiating gun control and laws for drinking and driving (becoming the invasive long-gun registry and RIDE program), while decriminalizing ‘homosexual acts’ (that is, sodomy) and the sale of contraceptives. Ironically, the bill also criminalized ‘harassing phone calls, misleading advertising and cruelty to animals’, signifying the hierarchy of values in the socialist Trudeaupian universe even fifty years ago. Hmm. This current covidian crisis is revealing the weaknesses – definitely not the greatness – instilled in our souls by submission to the subtle tyranny of Trudeau. Canadians, esto vir, which, in common parlance would be, man up.

Mr. Turner described the Bill, which passed after heated debate 149 to 55, as “the most important and all-embracing reform of the criminal and penal law ever attempted at one time in this country”. That’s one way of putting git. All the while Mr. Trudeau defended his own support, declaring that the ‘state has no place in the bedrooms of the nation’. It is not clear if he was referring to what homosexuals do in private, to contraception, or to abortion (which is generally used to ‘negate’ the living fruit of sexual acts), or all of the above. Ironically, now the State is very much in the bedroom, and all our rooms, declaring power over the most intimate aspects of our lives. Such, again, is the insidious evil of the socialist principles espoused by the Trudeaus and their blithe, moon-eyed followers.

Mr. Trudeau Junior has taken his father’s principles to their logical conclusion: Abortion has gone from being seen as a sad and tragic necessity in certain extreme cases (as argued in 1969), to a fundamental, private right, a choice reserved to the woman herself, for any reason whatsoever, between her and her conscience – or what is left of it – paid for by the state (not long after 1969). As such, in the mind of Trudeau and most others of his ilk (including, apparently, most members of Parliament, at least of the Liberals and NDP) those who oppose this right have branded themselves enemies of the state and of ‘freedom of choice’. Hence, ironically, the State and its assassins are now permitted into the sanctuary of a mother’s womb, nay, even into our very conscience, the very ‘sanctuary of Man’, where God ‘speaks to our heart.

Hence, our current Prime Minister has declared categorically that he will brook no opposition to the legalized killing of the unborn (as well as the elderly, sick and whoever else may want, or need, to be ‘euthanized’), making himself a prophet and guardian of the culture of death, however aware he is of this status in his own darkened conscience. It seems odd, even scandalous if we were to allow it so, that neither Trudeau pere nor fils have been brought to the carpet for their advocacy of abortion and death by our episcopacy – even for the sake of their own seemingly shrouded souls. Pierre was given a full Catholic funeral, all the bells and whistles, replete with eulogistic homily, and a panegyric by young Justin – if we may use that exalted term for anything uttered by the halting speech of this sadly miseducated sophomore – praising his dear Dad to the heights. No sign of repentance, public or otherwise. All very emotional and trite. But one wonders what God was thinking.

Ah, yes, light and darkness. The walls of oppression are closing in, and we may all soon be called to be ‘witnesses’ with Saint Matthias we celebrate on this day, in ways we might not have imagined. He received no state funeral, and an unadorned stone marks what might be the place he was put to death for the Christ He loved. In some ways hidden, but whose greatness, thrust upon him, rings through the ages.

Whatever the future holds for us in God’s good choices and ours, if we but remain faithful, we will be led not to Judas’ slavery to despair – whatever his is final fate – but to a far, far better place, full of hope, light and ineffable joy, where we will be fully free.