History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme. Trudeau and his Liberals are resurrecting the ‘hate-speech’ law, that was put to death years ago with the help of Mark Steyn and others, but now rising from the dead like a zombie that, well, just refuses to die.

More to the point, this law is reminiscent of Communist Russia under Stalin, inviting citizens to rat on each other, if they suspect someone of a ‘hate-crime’, which is so vaguely defined as to mean almost anything that upsets someone else. Or, more to the point, anything that is in disagreement with the ‘liberal’ consensus, of which Trudeau is a cypher, holding to his script.

That is, anything, especially in the moral sphere, that smacks of truth, the offering of which, and suffering for which, is the highest form of charity.

At least, until now, Canadians were protected by freedom of religion, as per the Criminal Code:

if, in good faith, they expressed or attempted to establish by an argument an opinion on a religious subject or an opinion based on a belief in a religious text;

Bill C-367, if passed, will remove that protection. And, hence, all protection.

1 (1) Paragraph 319(3)‍(b) of the Criminal Code is repealed.

(2) Paragraph 319(3.‍1)‍(b) of the Act is repealed.

It’s all so legalistic, eye-glazing and bureaucratic…until the police knock at your door to drag you off, with maybe enough time to grab a Rosary and a toothbrush.

And all this before we get to the ‘On-Line Harms Bill’, C-63, purportedly to ‘protect minors’, but numerous laws already do that, and this piece of insidious legislation is so vague as to include anything that people may in any way construe as ‘hate-speech’, bullying or discriminatory.

It is a discriminatory practice to communicate or cause to be communicated hate speech by means of the Internet or any other means of telecommunication in a context in which the hate speech is likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.”

“In this section, hate speech means the content of a communication that expresses detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination

We are in strange waters here, 2024 becoming 1984. They do kind of rhyme.

Saint Joseph and the Holy Canadian Martyrs, orate et confortate nobis! Estote viri, my fellow Canadians. We were made for these times.

As per Eva Vlaardingerbroek

🇨🇦 Christian persecution is about to be introduced in Canada: If passed, Bill C-367 could land Christians in jail for quoting the Bible or expressing a faith based opinion if the Canadian government deems it “promotion of hatred or antisemitism”. This is an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/Bq8zT8N3J9 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) February 22, 2024

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/C-367/first-reading

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/page-45.html#h-121176