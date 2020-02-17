The Seven Founders of the Servite Order commemorate the group of cloth merchants who in 1233 left everything to follow Christ, with a special devotion to the Virgin Mary, particularly in her own union in the Passion of her Son, under the title of Our Lady of Sorrows and their own special rosary meditating on her ‘seven sorrows’. All the founders hailed from the historical city of Florence – which also gave us such notables as Dante Alighieri, da Vinci, Savonarola, Saint Philip Neri, Galileo, to name but a few – and retreated from the world to the nearby Mount Senario overlooking the city, where their initial convent still stands.

After some initial travails and setbacks – the Second Council of Lyons in 1274 forbade any new orders – they were eventually officially approved by Pope Benedict XI on the propitious day of February 11, 1304 – the future first visit of Our Lady to Bernadette Soubirous, and now the memorial of Lourdes. The Servites now have houses throughout the world.

These men who left everything were seeking a ‘utopia’, a term coined by Saint Thomas More in his eponymous book, describing a quasi-ideal society (although whether he meant it as a kind of joke and humorous critique of Henry VIII’s England is another question). The word literally means ‘no place’, but is itself a play on words, with the homophonous ‘eu-topia’, which means a ‘good place’. Most attempts at utopias – from hippie communes to kibbutzes – either fail, or meet with limited success. Only when bound together by true charity, and with few ties and attachments to this world, can they really succeed. As in, something like the Servites.

We could use more true ‘service’ in the world, those who do good not for what accrues to them, but for others. And not just one’s own vague, emotive notion of what may be ‘good’ – caveant, protesters – but the true good, in light of revelation and eternity.