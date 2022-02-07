We could not let this day pass without wishing the Queen a very joyous and grace-filled 70th anniversary, as I was reminded this morning. That’s not her birthday, but the length of her reign, longer than any monarch in recorded history. She became queen on this day, February 6th, in 1952, upon the death of her father, George VI. She was staying in the Tree Tops hotel in Kenya, which really is a tree house, but I imagine, like a hobbit hole, a rather comfortable tree house, with fine china and silver cutlery, thick weave sheets and fluffy pillows, fit for a princess.

And, in accord with the hobbit custom of giving gifts on their birthdays rather than receiving then, the Queen might offer all Canadians a present in honour, such as, say, firing Justin Trudeau. But her way is not to intervene, even if she has the authority. For we are, here in the Dominion of Canada, a democratic constitutional monarchy, if that is not paradoxical. The Prime Minister serves at the behest of the monarch.

We are allowed to dream. I would also rejoice if Elizabeth Regina followed Newman into the Church before her time is up. At the very least, may she be guided by her conscience, in the truth, and be led to the fullness thereof.

God save our gracious Queen,

Long live our noble Queen,

God save the Queen:

Send her victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us:

God save the Queen.

O Lord, our God, arise,

Scatter thine enemies[2],

And make them fall

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On thee our hopes we fix:

God save us all.

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On her be pleased to pour;

Long may she reign:

May she defend our laws,

And ever give us cause

To sing with heart and voice

God save the Queen.