If a Supreme Court Justice said it was all right to abort your baby, then it was all right! For women everywhere and particularly for millennial women such public permission has sufficed, justifying the taking of an innocent life from its mother’s womb at any stage during pregnancy.

In fact, since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision of 1973, the so-called right to abortion has over-ridden the laws of God inscribed on all human souls, freeing them from all pangs of conscience. Or so they thought.

But when Ruth Bader Ginsburg was called to give a final accounting of her life before God, the above permissions women believed they’d been granted by law have once again become subject to question, all outraged denials notwithstanding.

Funny thing that. How is it that the slightest challenge to their moral presumptions can unsettle so many modern women who’d long depended on the quiet reassurances of the 87-year-old woman who epitomized the Sexual State in a Black Robe?

After her appointment to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg became a public champion of abortion. So much so that Clinton himself acknowledged recently that Ginsburg’s pro-abortion activism had been the main reason he chose her for the Supreme Court.

She had also defended partial-birth abortion as a ‘constitutional right’ in the 2000 case of Stenberg vs. Carhart in which she said that not only did the U.S. Constitution protect a “right” to abortion, this right also extended to the practice of partial-birth abortion. At the time, Nebraska state law had outlawed partial-birth abortions along with 29 other states. But led by Ginsburg, the Supreme Court struck down that law 5-4, ruling the state’s partial birth abortion ban was unconstitutional. Seven years later, however, that ruling was overturned in the case of Gonzales vs. Carhart when the court ruled 5-4 in favour of a partial-birth abortion ban. Justice Ginsburg, ever the judicial activist, wrote the dissent in which she argued it was “irrational” to ban partial-birth abortion. “The Court’s defense of the statute provides no saving explanation,” wrote Ginsburg. “In candor, the Act, and the Court’s defense of it, cannot be understood as anything other than an effort to chip away at a right declared again and again by this court — and with increasing comprehension of its centrality to women’s lives.”

Centrality to women’s lives? Really? How had feminist notions of so-called sexual freedom become the measure of all things?

The Sexual State in a Black Robe

“For Justice Ginsburg, the Sexual State trumped everything else, including First Amendment freedom of religion, commonsense and basic science,” said Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse of the Ruth Institute.

“She consistently solidified the most radical tenets of the Sexual Revolution using the power of the State. She used the highest law of the land to overturn democratic processes that tried to protect traditional sexual morals. In abortion cases where even most of the court’s liberal members favoured restraint, she remained an unapologetic champion of abortion without exceptions. Justice Ginsburg (also) allowed radicals to use the power of the State to enforce their views on LGBT issues, including “transgenderism.”

And in June, just three months before her death, she was part of the majority that applied workplace anti-discrimination provisions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to homosexuals and the gender-confused.

“This marked the first time the Supreme Court equated so-called sexual orientation with race and religion – a move which would have confounded the authors of the ’64 law,” observes Morse. “Although meant to cover employment, the decision will inevitably lead to removing remaining barriers to a distinction between women and men who call themselves women, their DNA notwithstanding. The ruling essentially erased women. So it’s ironic that Justice Ginsburg is being hailed as a champion of women’s rights.”

Yet Ginsburg’s radicalism and activism were more far-reaching than that.

A graduate of Columbia Law School, Ginsburg became a lawyer for the liberal American Civil Liberties Union. And in 1977, she co-authored of a 230-page report titled “Sex Bias in the U.S. Code,” paid for by the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. The report’s controversial proposals included integrating prisons that separated inmates based on gender; raising questions about the exclusivity of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; challenging laws prohibiting prostitution; and questioning the celebration of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day on separate dates.

“In addition, her dissents showed a marked hostility to religion,” Morse continues. “For instance, in Little Sisters of the Poor vs. Pennsylvania (2020), six justices upheld a Trump rule exempting the sisters from a provision of the Affordable Care Act, which would have forced them to provide contraceptives to employees through their health insurance plan. Ginsburg was one of only two justices who dissented.”

The Ginsburg Effect

So it was Ginsburg’s legal activism, workaholism and refusal to retire that kept the Sexual State running in high gear for decades with little chance of slowing it down until she was forcibly replaced. A moment which came at long last, after years of ill health, with her death on September 18th, providing President Donald Trump with the opening Ginsburg herself tried to hinder, even from her deathbed with an alleged wish that she not be replaced until a new president was elected.

The request came in a statement from Ginsburg’s granddaughter which, if accurate, lends a chilling aspect to her passing. If true, are these the parting concerns of a woman facing eternity? Seriously?

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was doubtless a fine person and dedicated to her ideas,” said Morse. “I pray for God’s mercy on her soul, and solace to her family. But her ideas are dividing America.”

America in Pieces

Her ideas are indeed dividing America and, may I say, adding exponentially to its collective mental illness comprised of incalculable amounts of guilt, depression, anxiety and general stress among women who’ve sought abortions and then lived with the consequences, spiritual and emotional. As have their families.

Which is why women everywhere should question deeply their assumptions about the rightness and wrongness of the permissions they grant themselves on abortion, based on the advice of some legal mind deemed greater than their own – a mind which said it was not only okay to abort a child but actually a human “right”.

Nevertheless, over the arc of her career, it appears the influence of the late feminist and Supreme Court Justice became so great, she became a law unto herself often in denial of the natural law. This as one generation has passed into the next with ever decreasing levels of moral education lest their consciences be troubled and their ‘individuality’ stunted.

The New Totalitarians

“We were never taught to reason,” observes Rod Dreher of his generation in his latest book, Live Not By Lies— a generation which coincided with the era of Ginsburg.

“We were never taught to control our emotional or carnal impulses,” writes the columnist and author. “That’s why there isn’t one real ‘individual’ in America under forty. We all became slaves to peer pressure, and to our own base appetites. That’s the great danger of this moment in American history. We are being ruled by children—children who can’t tell right from wrong, and who lack all self-control. Like all children, our new ruling class won’t hesitate to punish any deviation from their latest infatuation with ostracism, abuse, and perhaps even violence. The new totalitarians are overgrown children, which is why the new totalitarianism will be defined by these three characteristics: emotivism, hedonism, and conformism. It will look less like Nineteen Eighty-Four and more like Lord of the Flies.”

It is this bankrupt ethos that Dreher describes so accurately that has long been fuelling the already overheated Sexual State which, in turn, has conferred all honours possible on their grim-looking goddess, including her lying in State at the U.S. capitol, the first woman in American history to be so honoured.

Burying an Icon

Yet even there, an element of forced emotion and irony predominated as solemn-faced Washington dignitaries –all masked against the purported threat of the deadly virus now hanging over the U.S. — surrounded her flag-draped coffin as a silent reminder not only of Ginsburg’s thwarted ambitions but also of their own mortality amidst all the lofty sentiment.

Which brings me to a central question about the Progressive Left’s utilitarianism. Do Ginsburg’s supporters really love their icon, as they profess? What was it about her they truly admired? Or was their homage mere tribute to an instrument of their ideology? Was she merely an agent-turned-icon of the Left who could be counted on to advance the cause and then discarded when ceasing to be useful.

Discarded particularly by ones who, within minutes of hearing the news, began to gnash their teeth over the timing of her death.

How could she? wailed several women across the Twitterverse. Why couldn’t she have waited until after the election? When, presumably, her replacement would be a clone, chosen by a new Democratic president. And possibly even more radical!

“From what I could gather, none of them knew Ginsburg personally,” writes Dreher. “None of them cared about Ginsburg the woman. If any of them believe in God, none seemed the least bit concerned that He might hold her to account for the millions upon millions of unborn children whose murder she facilitated. (We ought to be more charitable and offer prayers for the repose of her soul, he adds) Ruth Bader Ginsburg—the woman, the human being, made in the image and likeness of God—has long since disappeared. In her place arose “The Notorious RBG,” a demi-goddess in the mythology of Social Justice.”

And just six weeks before the November 3rd federal election too!

Her Worst Nightmare

Which created an opening for Ginsburg’s worst nightmare – that her seat would be filled by her most dreaded nemesis, a Conservative Christian who just might spearhead the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 SCOTUS decision that legalized abortion and ushered in the deaths of more than 60 pre-born infants during the subsequent 47 years. About which Ginsburg’s only remorse appears to have been that there were too few abortion centres in black American neighbourhoods, making life all the harder for black women, she reasoned. Nor was Ginsburg shy about scolding her fellow Justice Clarence Thomas for daring to call women who’d had an abortion “mothers”.

Yet neither do her champions see the irony of recent events. Ginsburg’s death demonstrates like nothing else could that the Lord God is in charge of America whose soul is once again about to be challenged over abortion and its vast criminal network. Challenged not by the equality of women. Not by equal pay for equal work. Not by the right to vote. But by the right to Life itself through which all creation and God’s bounty flows. And always has. And to recognize once again that not only is abortion a crime against nature and the natural law but, as such, it is also the cause of the destruction of so many families and much of America’s ever-deepening dysfunctionality.

Confronting the Will of the Left

Which is exactly what the Left has intended all along. It’s been through abortion that the Left has already achieved so much of the destruction it has sought, so that It – and not God – could rule this once blessed world.

So is it an accident that Ginsburg’s ‘dying wish’ has been quickly disregarded? And that her seat may be about to be filled before the election by a Roman Catholic law professor at the University of Notre Dame and judge of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals? A candidate who is a former law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and like Scalia describes herself as an “originalist”, and who stated upon her nomination: “A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold?” A candidate who is also a mother of seven who believes life begins at conception and who has noted that both pro-life and pro-abortion legal experts have criticized Roe v. Wade as a bad decision?

If ever there was a choice that looks certain to drive the destructive Left to all-out raging insanity, this is surely it.

So, how surprising is it then that the choice of Barrett would provoke some women to join The Satanic Temple which is no minor organization? Having been granted Church status and tax exemption from the IRS, the Temple also boasts that 50% of their membership is homosexual.

The Satanic Temple

“I am a 40-something attorney and mother who lives in a quiet neighborhood with a yard and a garage full of scooters and soccer balls,” Jamie Smith told The Huffington Post. “I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times.”

When Ginsburg died, Smith said she didn’t feel sorrow but rather fear that America is headed toward theocracy or dictatorship, writing: “When Justice Ginsburg died, I knew immediately that action was needed on a scale we have not seen before. Our democracy has become so fragile that the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before. And, so, I have turned to Satanism. Which has a set of beliefs, seven tenets, which include that ‘one’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone’.” Read: Abortion.

“Reading through the Seven Tenets, I was struck by how closely they aligned with the unwritten code I had used to try to guide my own life for several years,” Smith wrote.“ I realized, happily, that these were my people and that I had been a Satanist for several years without even knowing it.”

So Smith is on board with the principles which, according to the Satanic Temple, absolves rioters pillaging America’s cities in the name of “social justice.” It exonerates election fraud by those who reason that the “fascist” (read Donald Trump) must be removed from the White House by any means necessary. And like BLM (Black Lives Matter), it may be said that its ultimate goal is total destruction through anarchy, the long-sought goal of the radical Left hidden behind its push for abortion and transgender acceptance, its distaste for the U.S. Constitution and its endorsement of protests-turned-riots.

All of which reeks of moral relativism and guarantees lawlessness, leaving nothing for the Supreme Court to protect.

From Tragedy to Farce

Yet lost on Smith and so many others is a profound irony: As entire populations don masks against an invisible enemy, the masks of the radical Left have fallen off almost completely.

Forget flatten the curve. The Progressive/Leftist goal is to flatten the Earth so they can ‘build back better’ – that UN slogan now gushing from the lips of almost every Leftist standing before a microphone these days, including here in Canada where many of those who’ve accumulated power have done so through their embrace and vehement support for their unholy sacrament, abortion.

And it’s precisely that threat to their power – the repealing of legalized abortion – that unhinges them so dramatically.

As for Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, however, fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be an exceptionally vicious ride.