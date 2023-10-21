On this feast of Saint Hedwig, readers may enjoy this article on the role of Poland in maintaining Europe’s Christian identity. Yes, the demographic signs are grim wherever one goes, but as the author describes, Poland still retains much of her Catholic identity and practice – priests in cassocks and nuns in habits, young people still going to Mass, beautiful churches and shrines across the landscape, even in small, out-of-the-way places, such as Hedwig’s own Trzebnica, where the author’s brother celebrated his wedding in 2018, in full Traditional form – ah, the days of Summorum, on which the sun has set. But that sun may rise again, as hope abounds.