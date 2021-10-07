“Whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.” Mark 9, 42

On November 1, COP 26 will open in Glasgow. On that day, the UN’s Climate Change roadshow will begin its latest parade of propaganda, inflated by new fears and new predictions of more approaching catastrophes, all dressed up as ‘science’. And right on cue, the formerly sceptical British prime minister, Boris Johnson, was there at the UN’s annual General Assembly last month to promote the mysterious diktats of an environmental ideology few believe in anymore, except for cultish activists and media minions still committed to frightening us all into submission.

Am I wrong? Have Canadian voters lost interest in the cause? If not, how does one explain last month’s Green Party electoral wipe-out? A rejection so total that even Green Party leader Annamie Paul who, with only 2.3 percent support for her party, finished a distant fourth in her own race in Toronto Centre and resigned her seat, leaving just two Green MPs to carry on the fight. Is that the result of a nation obsessed with man-made climate change? Is that a vote of faith from a nation which, having witnessed the economic carnage inflicted by Ontario Liberal Green fanatics Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne, still believes the environmental dogma pounding on their nervous systems for decades? Is that the result of a nation approving the bankrupting of oil rich Alberta in the name of clean energy? The pantheistic obsessions of the nation’s prime minister notwithstanding?

From where I sit, after nearly two years of Covid-mania and all the government double-talk thereof – this latest Green result points to a nation preoccupied with so much more than the alleged threat of rising CO2 levels which now appear as just another political instrument for politicians and bureaucrats to bleed taxpayers while lavishly funding academics and ‘scientists’ to supply them, via UN subsidies, with the ‘scientific findings’ needed to support their claims.

The Covid Veil

Not that anyone paying attention should be the least surprised. In many ways, the Elites already had the UN global government model to shape their Covid tyranny with ever more repressive measures – all in the name of protecting their populations from a virus and its ‘variants’ still killing less than 1% of those infected while magically eradicating last year’s flu season. Which, according to the latest stats from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), took a hiatus last year with recorded flu cases so low – a mere 69 cases for the 2020-2021 season – that it failed to pass the minimum PHAC threshold which, in most years, averages about 52,000 deaths during a regular flu season.

How then does one explain the fact that, despite Covid, the average number of deaths in Canada in the past year were no higher than normal? And that recently revealed PHAC data showed that the 27,754 Canadians killed by Covid in the past year amounted to slightly more than half the annual flu deaths of the previous year? And that the total of 17,393 (or 64 percent) deaths were over the age of 80 – the average age of whom was 86, according to Canadian Institute of Actuaries data; and that according to Statistics Canada “the majority of Canadians who died were residents of long-term care homes?” Many of whom were denied visits by relatives and the Last Rites?

In light of these unextraordinary numbers, how then do governments, their public health agencies including the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), and their media minions justify the international panic, the bankrupting lockdowns of healthy populations, the shuttering of small and medium-sized businesses and the coercive vaccine mandates over a virus that, in the past year, has statistically claimed slightly over half the usual influenza fatalities?

Mixed Messaging

So what are we really looking at here? As Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University, confirmed to Global News, Australia is similarly reporting “historically low levels” of influenza. A World Health Organization report has also substantiated that influenza activity has remained at lower levels than expected. Perhaps wearing masks, adequate handwashing and other hygiene measures may have played a role in the low rates.

But how does that explain that, as vaccinations in most western countries continue to rise above 80 percent, outbreaks among doubly-vaccinated citizens continue to rise and overtake the numbers of cases among the unvaccinated, evidenced most lately by the fact that 63 percent of Brits hospitalized for Covid were doubly-vaccinated. Ditto for deaths, serious injuries and disabilities continuing to rise among the doubly-vaccinated and now far exceeding outbreaks of the unvaccinated who, logically, suffer no vaccine side-effects. This means it is simply irrational to blame the unvaccinated for Covid outbreaks among the vaccinated.

Prompting this question: Is the campaign to ‘blame the unvaccinated’ cover for a truth that appears so blindingly obvious? That the vaccines are not working, and may even be the reason for ever more booster shots to top up the failing vaccines, which are still experimental? All this while known effective therapeutics such as Ivermectin (the Nobel-prize-winning drug that has reduced Covid outbreaks substantially in India and Africa) and Hydroxychloroquine are banned for use in North America?

Why? Is this the time to follow the money on Big Pharma’s financial bonanza?

Unanswered Questions

So many questions have been raised over the past year by watchful physicians and scientists who, by even raising obvious questions over governmental and WHO policies, find themselves cancelled, silenced, threatened with job loss and other punishments for contradicting the Public Health establishment’s official narrative.

And the resulting damage continues to mount up. Where are the explanations from Big Pharma to researchers who recently found no heart damage among 789 unvaccinated Covid-infected athletes? Yet as of Sept 3, VAERS had recorded a total of 11,793 vaccinated individuals who suffered heart attack, myocarditis or pericarditis in the nine months the vaccine has been administered.

Instead, these questions and noted disparities go unanswered, while the ‘vaccine hesitant’ are treated as uncooperative, second-class citizens by media which pretends knowledge and expertise it does not have.

All of which suggests sinister truths underlying the policies currently keeping entire nations in a state of fear. As illustrated in recent weeks by the violence in Australia by police against citizens demanding answers and their freedom, fueling deeper suspicions that this pandemic has ideological roots and dark goals.

Many Canadians have also been noticing – particularly during last month’s election – that one’s position on the Covid-19 issue is coinciding with political loyalties. “Question the efficacy of the vaccine or the commonsense need for vaccine passports and mask mandates, and in the eyes of Progressive thought leaders and the liberal media, you are just the typical ignorant conservative, displaying a selfish, callous disregard for the safety of society and an unintellectual refusal to acknowledge what Progressives insist are unimpeachable facts,” opines political columnist Spencer Fernando.

Stages of Marxism

Canadians are also noticing that the growing tyranny underlying this pandemic is more than ever resembling the virus of Marxism and how it spreads through a targeted society through four stages of Marxist infiltration. The stages, as laid out in the late 1980s by Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov, are as follows: 1. Demoralization (of which more later) 2. Destabilization 3. Crisis 4. Normalization.

Demoralization is exactly as it sounds: the intentional degradation of the moral framework of a society and which always involves a powerful attack on the religious and moral beliefs of its targeted population. Destabilization is a process wherein an infiltrated Marxist movement keeps the increasingly demoralized population off-balance through the persistent erosion of moral cohesiveness to the point where the population loses coherence and fractures. The first two can go on for years. Until a crisis is provoked. This is the phase of the Marxist takeover where the sufficiently destabilized society is thrust into a state of panic due to a present weakness or a threat and, having lost unity and coherence, shatters easily.

Then, after the first three phases, normalization is the final stage wherein, usually after a period of bloody violence and human suffering, the Marxists seek to implement their socialism as the ‘new normal.’ As in ‘getting back to normal, like the promise made a year ago that after everyone is vaccinated all will be well.

COP26 to the Rescue

With any period of crisis, however, there are bumps in the road. As is the case with Dr. Anthony Fauci who continues to face awkward questions about his inconsistencies, his role in the Wuhan Lab, and so much else.

So COP26 to the rescue – just the distraction for politicians needing excuses for their pointless tyrannies. And not a minute too soon as the UN General Assembly ended its annual session in New York where UN members gathered to deliver the usual platitudes while ignoring questions the Covid crisis has raised, while seizing the opportunity to change the channel to another staged political drama populated by the same characters who brought us the pandemic. Which in time, they hope, will morph from pandemic to epidemic to endemic.

How very convenient. Simply change costume and move to another stage, this one in Glasgow, Scotland, from where the world will hear ever more about the ‘science’ of Climate Change and all its ambitions which many understood long ago as code for globalist rule.

The Path of Globalism

First a little history. The first Conference of the Parties (COP1) took place in Berlin in 1994 – the year the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) came into force. Interestingly, this came just a year after former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, having fled the Soviet collapse, founded Green Cross International in San Francisco in response to the 1992 Rio Earth Summit call to create a ‘Red Cross for the environment’. Two decades later, the international treaty on Climate Change, aka the Paris Climate Accords, was adopted and currently, 191 members of the UNFCCC are parties to the agreement.

The Paris Agreement’s long-term temperature goal is to keep the rise in mean global temperature to well below 2 °C (3.6 °F) above pre-industrial levels in the belief this will substantially reduce the impact of climate change.

All the while ignoring the obvious question – At what point in history did the climate not change? – while continuing to promote its dogma that Man is the natural enemy of the Earth and therefore of Gaia, the pagan Earth goddess. How do we know this? Because UN-funded scientists had long been incentivized to ‘scientifically’ determine that Anthropogenic Climate Change is a fact. Meaning that with global warming as a major component of anthopogenic climate change, mankind is the cause of the ‘unnatural’ (human-induced) greenhouse effect caused primarily by the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) and plaguing the Earth.

The obvious solution? Reduction of the human population which, in turn, will spur the UN’s much desired goal of ‘Degrowth’.

But first a bit of deeper history into the UN’s roots and underlying philosophy which many have long suspected is globalist in nature.

A Little History

Many readers will recognize the name Alger Hiss, the American communist spy who infiltrated the bureaucratic corridors of worldly powers for his masters, the Soviet communists and the globalist Elite who profited from his ongoing treachery. And who, for many decades, was protected from full exposure by media and academe, despite his conviction for perjury in 1953 and despite his exposure by his former communist friend and TIME Magazine columnist, Whittaker Chambers, in his landmark autobiography, Witness, which remains among the top ten most important books of the 20th century.

Having entered government service in 1933 and serving in the Departments of Agriculture, Justice and State, Hiss was appointed as a Special Assistant in the U.S. State Department in 1944. That same year he served as the Executive Secretary of the Dumbarton Oaks Conference and under the Roosevelt’s administration, he attended the World War II Yalta Conference of 1945 as Roosevelt’s adviser, later becoming Secretary-General to the United Nations Charter Conference in San Francisco. In 1946, Hiss left government to become the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

But Hiss was just one of many operatives who, wearing the mantle of ‘respected’ government departments and NGOs, have pushed for world-wide socialism under the umbrella of globalism. And that mantle has been passed to subsequent generations of bureaucrats and activists, most of whom play the same game for acquiring power using a well-worn recipe used by Lenin and his agents dedicated to advancing socialism throughout the world and reducing the world population through revolution and under the UN’s veneer of respectability administering its many altruistic-sounding programs including Agenda 21. Agenda 21, a plank of UN policy, encourages the world to embrace Sustainable Development which cloaks plans to impose the tenets of social justice and socialism on the world – which conservatives understand as code for global Marxism and whose ultimate aim is depopulation and degrowth. All of which sounds so reasonable and so fair until one begins to understand its plans to eliminate private property ownership, single-family homes, private car ownership, individual travel choices and privately owned farms as part of its grander scheme.

Schwab and the Great Reset

Or as Klaus Schwab expressed so succinctly when describing the socialistic goals of his World Economic Forum’s Great Reset: ‘You’ll have nothing and you’ll be happy.” Though in all likelihood, the same won’t be said for Schwab himself, the globalist’s globalist who wants us all to ‘build back better’ which, in truth, means the existing system must be demolished.

Nevertheless, Schwab’s plans and those of his elite partners, which include Canada’s deputy prime minister and WEF member Chrystia Freeland, are unfolding with the support of the media which still insists the pandemic of the past eighteen months has been a spontaneous event, but also an opportunity to ‘build back better’.

And following this pattern, the past two years of Covid manipulation, underpinned by fifty years of climate-generated hysteria, have been no different. Same tools. Same results. Chaos and poverty and possible famine for average citizens whose belief in God was long ago eclipsed by secularism. Power and inconceivable riches for the elite still pretending their destructive schemes are beneficial – rather than murderous – for Mankind which has been made in the image and likeness of God and who the fallen angels hate and long ago vowed to destroy.

Besides, the globalists are certain that Mankind will forget such events as vaccine-and-depopulation enthusiast Bill Gates’s teaming up in October 2019 with Johns-Hopkins and the World Economic Forum for Event 201 in New York where they simulated a ‘pandemic’ of a ‘virus’ which their public event had the coincidental foresight to call ‘Coronavirus’.

Nor do globalists expect Mankind to make any connection between all the parallel programs normalizing what earlier eras regarded as sexual degeneracy – from pornography, sodomy and transgenderism to abortion. Abortion, that unique crime against the innocent which, when legalized across the West, opened the doors wide for all the other related evils politicians and social engineers have been promoting and legalizing since the late 1960s. And Canada under former prime minister Pierre Trudeau was the first, followed by his son, Justin Trudeau, who’s been repeating the mantra and sending millions in abortion funding to foreign lands as if his political life depended on it.

Yet who today asks: “Why abortion? Why is this so important?” Not only is abortion mortal to the bodies of unborn children and mortal to the souls who formally participate in this gruesome procedure, it’s generally poisonous to the souls of all societies where it occurs, hardening hearts, deadening consciences and blinding entire societies to once easily understood precepts of right and wrong.

Child Sacrifice

So much so, that after the millions of ‘legal’ abortions committed in the West since the late 1960s, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has just denounced the U.S. Congress’s latest abortion bill, a monstrosity submitted by self-described ‘Catholic’ Nancy Pelosi, who hails from the Archbishop’s diocese.

Mincing no words, Archbishop Cordileone called abortion bill HR3725, which passed in the House in late September, ‘child sacrifice’. Calling abortion a ‘statutory right’, the bill prohibits any limitation, restricts states from restricting abortion and does away with conscience protections for health workers who do not wish to participate.

“It is especially shameful that any self-professed Catholic would be implicated in such an evil, let alone advocate for it. […] This proposed legislation is nothing short of child sacrifice, and clearly in reaction, among other things, to the recently passed Texas Heartbeat bill. […] Indeed, HR 3755 is surely the type of legislation one would expect from a devout Satanist, not a devout Catholic.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the bill shortly after the Texas Heartbeat Act came into force last month.

Like President Joe Biden, Pelosi has many times spoken “as a Catholic” while opposing the Church’s belief in the sanctity of life from conception to natural death. According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the intentional taking of the life of a preborn baby, is “gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Yet despite her bishop’s highly publicized statements, Pelosi responded with nonchalance when asked about his remarks regarding the killing of innocent human beings. “It’s not our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families,” Pelosi told reporters. “What business is it of any of us to tell anyone else what to do?”

The legislation, widely seen as an attempt to codify Roe v Wade into federal law, is unlikely to pass the Senate.

A Criminal Disconnect

Yet sadly, in this post-Christian world – which has long been rejecting the order and abundance the Lord Jesus Christ promised and provided – it should surprise no one that Western civilization is now disappearing quickly as gross ingratitude, chaos and crime explodes in its wake.

And just as sadly, today’s environmentalism signals perfectly this ingratitude, its pantheistic origins and its inexorable moral and physical poverty. And it does so with breathtaking arrogance.

On November 1, COP26 will open with the usual pieties about the environment which – if recent Canadian votes are any indication – is of little importance to those struggling mightily to survive this pandemic as daily life becomes ever more difficult and inflation and shortages loom. Yet these same citizens remain oblivious to the truly destructive goals of the UN that most Canadians still regard unquestioningly as a worthy institution, despite its real mission which is to use ‘sustainable development’ as a recipe for the population reduction of Mankind.

The Unnatural Law

All the while upholding the Unnatural Law which in the past year alone has seen the UN – among the great purveyors of abortion on the planet – promoting through UNICEF sexual autonomy for children, ‘age-appropriate’ pornography for children and calling for new internet channels for ‘child sexting’. In other departments, the UN is drafting a new blueprint for unrestricted global access to abortion, while also pursuing Trans-advocacy, in which the use of the word ‘women’ is discouraged as part of its strategy to promote gender equality.

And so it goes. As the implementation of the Unnatural Law works its way through every aspect of today’s post-Christian culture to thwart natural human activity in every possible way, beginning with the willful extermination of unborn babies, the costs of catastrophic mortal sin and its eventual savageries continue to mount.

All that tabled, what then is one to make of the latest news from Pope Francis who together with other religious leaders made a joint appeal on October 4 for next month’s COP26 to offer concrete solutions to save the planet from “an unprecedented ecological crisis”.

Describing climate change as a ‘grave threat’, his ‘Faith and Science: Towards COP26’ meeting brought together Christian leaders including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, as well as representatives of Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Jainism.

“COP26 in Glasgow represents an urgent summons to provide effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values that we are presently experiencing, and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations,” the Pontiff said. “We want to accompany it with our commitment and our spiritual closeness.”

Is there anything about this in the Catechism?