This is one of the best summaries of Klaus Schwab’s ‘Great Reset’ that I have come across, weaving together the radical economic policies of the World Economic Forum, with the allied notions (and aims) of transhumanism, man-machine interface, the ‘singularity’ and universal surveillance. A good deal of the aims of the Davos group is already here, and more on the horizon, unless, as the author says, we resist. And, for you Trekkies out there, when threatened with assimilation to whatever Borgs there be, resist we must.