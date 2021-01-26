The Grave Visitor

One pair of prints always walk in

They find their normal stone

They halt by grave of nearest kin

Then exit all alone

The snow blows down these winter days

Those prints always return

None else come to visit this maze

Of stone and cross and urn

Among saint and sinner walk those feet

In eternal reality grounded

They walk where heaven and earth do meet

Where bodies remain impounded

But alone they walk in our dark thought

Alone, but never absent

The steps grow feeble, corpses rot

A life of prayers is spent

Now tracks are gone, a new grave formed

Right near that one so marked

By years of tears through sun and storm

By love that burned and sparked

Those feet are gone, but now I go

I walk to that new mound

I pray those prayers in rain and snow

For my mother: feet now crowned.