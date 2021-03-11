He created them male and female; and blessed them: and called their name Adam, in the day when they were created. Genesis 5, v 2.



Last month, the Democratic Party’s Equality Act passed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 224-206. According to CNN, the Act is merely an amendment to the 1964 Civil Rights Act in order to protect people from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and other services as well as access to public accommodations such as restaurants and washrooms.

In other words, no big deal.

That is until you unpack it and discover that if the Equality Act passes the Senate into law, it will throw America into confusion and incoherency in a very short time by ending any and all discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

This means that according to its regulations, what was once socially prohibited will become socially mandatory; what was once illegal will become legal; what was once sinful will become virtuous. And any objections to the new law will be construed as ‘hate crime’ and subject to strict punishments.

Which makes perfect sense when one considers that at the core of this new legislation is the formal rejection of the natural law itself and therefore the rejection of the Lord God Himself whose natural law is central to the natural reproduction of human life on earth and the orderly rearing of generations.

But in truth, this new bill is not about fairness and equal treatment under the law. It is cover for a dark and deceitful agenda which seeks to further overturn the Ten Commandments on which Christendom was founded, ordered and governed itself for two thousand years.

The Equality Act is also the culmination of the Sexual Revolution which began in earnest in the 1960s and – since its earliest days – has sought as its ultimate goal the destruction of the family and its sanctity by legalizing all sexual activity outside marriage. And punishing all objections to it.

“Every American deserves respect and dignity and it’s important that the Equality Act become law because it will once and for all ensure that LGBTQ Americans can live lives free of discrimination,” said Rep. David Cicilline, a cosponsor of the Act.

But critics argue the legislation raises serious concerns for religious communities as well as women’s sports. Republicans point to a provision in it saying an individual could not be denied access to a restroom, locker room or dressing room based on their gender identity, forcing women and girls to share private spaces with men. Critics also say the bill will facilitate men participating in women’s sports if they identify as female.

In recent years, transgender athletes have fought against legislation aimed at limiting their participation due to their gender identity. Yet many argue such policies violate Title IX, the federal anti-discrimination law in education credited with leveling the playing field for women in sports.

Calling the legislation a “devastating attack on humanity,” Republican Rep. Andy Biggs was even more specific: “While it attacks religious freedom, freedom of expression and freedom of association, all important rights recognized in the first amendment, it doesn’t stop there, it also denies the biological facts that men and women are the two genders. The bill recklessly requires girl’s and women’s restrooms, lockers, gyms, or any place a female might seek privacy, to surrender that privacy to biological males. Women’s sports are already being infiltrated.”

Pelosi’s Prayer

So it was no idle gesture when, at the opening of the 117th Congress, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepared the House for the introduction of the Equality Act with a ‘prayer’ ending with the words “amen and a-women”. Her words signalled the new politically correct words, terms and rules effective with passing the Act. In her brave new world, biological sex rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and manifested by hundreds of genetic characteristics would no longer apply.

Nor did news broadcasts the same week – that individuals formerly known as ‘man’ and ‘woman’ would hence be identified as persons who menstruate, give birth and ‘chest-feed’ (all claimed possibilities for transgendered persons) and persons who do not – seem so ridiculous.

All of which means that, if enacted, The Equality Act will mark yet another of that nation’s official rejections of the natural law and the will of God, as emphasized by a chilling remark by congressman Jerry Nadler who stated that whatever may oppose the will of God is of no concern for Congress.

Sixty Years of Cultural Decay

While breathtaking in arrogance, Nadler’s words weren’t all that surprising when one considers the social and cultural breakdown of the past sixty years that has led to this particular insult before God in the U.S. capitol. The very Lord God who has long blessed this once grateful nation which owes its life, liberty and happiness to the foundational principles of Christianity, to the sanctity of the family and to the biblically-based moral code embedded in its laws and culture and which, until relatively recently, rejected extra-marital sex and violence. And condemned abortion, birth control, pornography, pedophilia, drug abuse, homosexual practise and euthanasia as crimes to be prosecuted.

Indeed, until the 1960s, the church-going U.S. thrived, prospered and was the envy of the world, despite civil war and other internal challenges. Through it all, America remained a beacon of freedom attracting new citizens from all over the world in search of what they hoped would be a better life. All despite the insinuation of sinister forces which began to attack its very life, heart and soul while using America’s very freedoms to slowly destroy her …. all in the name of freedom.

Compelled to Criminality

The Equality Act will change all that because it writes transgenderism into federal civil rights law, compelling medical professionals to commit transgender surgeries and abortions, while expanding taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.

But that didn’t seem to worry the House Democrats and three Republicans who voted for the legislation: “We are witnessing the greatest assault on religious freedom, biological reality, and parental rights ever seen in the U.S. Congress,” stated Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. “The Act demands that faith be quarantined within your mind and says that’s where it must stay. However, Bible believers cannot set God’s Word aside to bow before the Equality Act.”

Calling the Act “the most comprehensive assault on Christianity ever written into law,” the Catholic League’s Bill Donahue predicted that the legislation will be used to persecute anyone who refuses to embrace the new sex and gender ideologies now forcing female athletes to compete against biological males while simultaneously opening bathrooms, locker rooms, and shelters to men.

So much for the alleged advances of feminism whose concerns must now take a backseat as transgenders trump and eclipse them.

Bottom line: After six decades of political and cultural pressure to divorce male and female fertility from conception, the Sexual Revolution has now produced a new “sexuality” that is fundamentally sterile. It also thwarts God’s natural law with a rival “law” to ‘normalize’ transgenderism, thereby sterilizing all sexual activity and frustrating its very purpose which is the creation of human life and protecting it within the sanctity of family life.

Yet all this is merely the natural progression of a totalitarian rebellion against God’s natural law, all elements of which extend back to that still undead decade whose youth saw themselves as emissaries of a new world, avenging angels who would free the world of evil Amerika and its captive peoples of colour and break through the strictures of its Puritan past.

Today, those once young Leftists – having indoctrinated at least three generations since their youth – are still with us, from Noam Chomsky and Bill Ayers to John Kerry. And they still hate America while still holding power in its main institutions, including government, universities and media, and still waging revolution in pursuit of Utopia while undermining the very nation that reared and still supports them in luxury.

Black Power over MLK

This is why they rejected Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” crusade for non-violent social integration for blacks. This is why they promoted “black power” instead, along with its violent and militant leaders such as Stokely Carmichael and Malcolm X. Which led directly to torching inner cities, beginning with Watts in 1965 as part of black power’s murderous epilogue to Dr. King’s courage and decency. And today, that murderous rage survives with the Marxist BLM, (Black Lives Matter) which, under the banner of ‘racism’, spent last summer burning down inner cities in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Kenosha and Minneapolis while campaigning to defund police. Which, in turn, led directly to the loss of police protection for black Americans in many inner cities while the black family continued to suffer exponentially from the increasing absence of fathers.

But if civil rights was a clarion call of the 1960s, Vietnam was its central fact, providing further justification for the explosion of anti-Americanism that followed. Led mostly by young, self-styled radicals and Marxist groups such as Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Weathermen and later the Chicago Seven, these groups revelled in multiple attacks on their country while running their ongoing sexual revolution on a parallel track.

Destructive Generation

Yet ironically – as David Horowitz and Peter Collier point out in Destructive Generation, their masterful assessment of the 1960s – when the war began to wind down, this self-indulgent generation was filled with emptiness. So they searched for the high they had lost.

“The only `lessons` of Vietnam they were interested in were those that confirmed American guilt,” wrote Horowitz and Collier. “The Left – addicted to their belief in their own moral superiority and utter invincibility – wasn`t interested in the truth of the Communist genocide in Cambodia or the imperialism of Moscow and Hanoi. Their moral amnesia allowed them to ignore the fact that more Indochinese were killed in the first two years of the Communist peace than had been killed on all sides in a decade of anti-Communist war.”

Emotionally infused by their own moral narcissism, Sixties radicals then turned to another form of ‘liberation’ – Feminism, and all its errors, masking as freedoms. Led by such figures as Betty Friedan, a highly intelligent but bored New York housewife whose book The Feminine Mystique chronicling her discontent created a sensation and ignited a new aspect of the sexual revolution, this one in the home which Friedan regarded as a prison but which happened to provide mental and physical security for her children.

From there, marriage and homelife took a backseat as millions of women abandoned their natural role to pursue their own dreams, illusions, careers and even romances which now required such services as the birth control pill and abortion. All of which, according to the New Left, were essential to the freeing of the modern woman from the slavish conditions of her own home. Forget the real reasons for marriage, they told themselves. Forget homemaking, childbirth and the raising of children into sane, sober and productive adults … according to the Divine Plan. And forget Humanae Vitae, the encyclical by Pope Paul VI warning of the dire consequences, both moral and practical, of accepting birth control as morally licit. Nor could it ever bring real happiness.

But it was 1968 and no one appeared to be listening.

Yet the Holy Father was right. The pill did not live up to its false promise. Nor could it. Ever. In the end, the Hollywood rom-com women hoped their lives would become never materialized. But abortion centres did. And metastasized all over the world. That too is a legacy of the 1960s.

Ditto the rise of the homosexual movement and same-sex marriage. Followed eventually by the transsexual and transgender movements where sexual confusion became so rampant that a new subculture resulted. And with all the self-delusion and painful mutilation thereof, as its victims attempt to change the gender they were born with to one that feels more correct.

Could the virtue of chastity – so highly praised and often practised by Catholic saints – be the answer to such afflictions which seek ‘love’ in the form of carnal gratification to assuage the psychic misery? Just asking.

Denying God for Decades

Sadly, since the 1960s, Leftist culture has been denying God which is central to their embrace of socialism and communism and essential to the suppression of conscience. Which can lead to psychopathy which blanks out the moral law entirely. It also creates the need – or so it appears – to legalize – protect in law – the resulting confusions and delusions. Which the Left hopes will conceal the actual consequences of all the destructive sexual behaviour the Left regards as a ‘right’ but which can often be fatal – from the 62 million abortions so far in the U.S. alone since 1973, to the transmission of sexual diseases via reckless promiscuity. As confirmed by the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s which, at the time, seemed a legacy of the 1960s.

Ditto for the drug culture which was also launched into the mainstream in the 1960s with an ideology of consciousness-raising and which, today, is bigger and more lethal than ever, resulting in crippling addictions and often destroying young minds even before reaching adulthood.

Again, disease, destruction and death. This has always been the consequence of following the gospel of the atheistic International Left whose current avatar is Nancy Pelosi’s Equality Act which will deliver, as with all its other articles of faith, misery and death. And the persecution of anyone who objects. Just as its blind and unquestioning support for socialism and communism leads pathologically to genocide and to the gulag. It’s a pathology and cannot do otherwise.

And just like Pelosi’s 60s generation – much of whose cultural power emanated out of San Francisco, from Haight Ashbury’s drug culture to Harvey Milk’s gay agitprop – her Equality Act epitomizes an era still very much with us. As are all its practises which are invariably deceitful, invariably perverse. So are its myths, the central one of which fuels the Left’s incandescent hatred of their own country, based on the myth that America became rich and powerful not through its own hard work but by making the rest of the world impotent and poor. And it’s this enduring self-deception that continues to find a strange moral superiority in betraying its own country …. Better to be collaborating in treachery with foreign powers, it thinks, than to find fealty with a ‘morally inferior’ next-door neighbour.

Lenin and Treachery

In 1914, Lenin created the Communist Internationale by defining a true revolutionary as one who is willing to betray his country for the revolutionary cause. And that definition has survived for 118 years. So has its system of betrayal, infiltration and treachery which is found all over power-hungry Washington today.

According to Horowitz and Collier, treachery is a hallmark of the Left. And it’s alive and well in the U.S. but widely ignored, particularly by the media which is populated with many of its participants. It’s a feature well known to those such as Horowitz who’s spent his life studying the Left, and its longstanding and seamless group of treacherous Americans called ‘the Fifth Column’: “The fifth column that threatens the country is not Jews who support America`s Israeli ally but a Left that works on behalf of America`s totalitarian enemies and whose influence grows unimpeded.”

Many rightly oppose the Equality Act because they say it will create a right to abortion, further facilitate its funding and impose “transgender” tyranny upon the nation’s workplaces, churches, bathrooms and schools. And it will codify “gender” ideology into the law of the land – all legitimate and substantial reasons to oppose the bill.

So what’s this really all about?

Answer: It’s about what it’s always been about. The eradication of Jesus Christ from this world. And of all God’s people He created for Himself. Hence the consistent anti-humanity of these diabolical policies and the punishments that result from obeying God and His teachings and refusing cooperation with the Left and their policies.

The really difficult thing is that as long as these Sixties rebels are still at the levers of power and still calling lust, carnality and concupiscence … Love … the war to eliminate God and all its persecutions will continue.

“A-men. A-women,” Pelosi said.

In other words, so be it.

Really? The truth is otherwise. Ms. Pelosi, who claims to be a “devout Catholic”, should know this all too well. Which means that because the Lord Jesus Christ was crucified for the sins of fallen mankind and the hell of earth they inflict, no hope is possible without Him. Which means that it will not be Nancy Pelosi who has the last word.