A blessed and joyful Thanksgiving to all of our readers, even the American ones who, of course, hold their own day of thanks later in November, for various historical and cultural reasons (but who do honour Christopher Columbus on this day, resonant with its own cultural overtones, now, alas, controversial…but perhaps more on that later).

For now, enjoy this holiday, and make it truly a holy-day, to offer our gratitude to the good God for all His benefits, and to stand in solidarity with those who seem, in earthly terms, to have far less for which to give thanks. On that note, reflect upon this essay by Father James Schall, and what a ‘moral act’ really means, in light of all that is transpiring.

All things work to the good for those who love God, so hope and trust, for, as Bd. Julian of Norwich said, all manner of things will be well in the end.