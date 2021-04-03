If you didn’t catch Murder in the Cathedral, the annual drama production of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College, the first time around, or would like a second-listen, please do feel free to sit back and enjoy, the dialogue of the incomparable T.S. Eliot, and the music of the College’s own music students and ensemble. The story of the one-time boon companion of King Henry II, turned bishop, chancellor, then saint and martyr, put to death by the king’s men in his own cathedral, is a timeless tale, and the subtleties of his time in many ways match our own. Congratulations to cast and crew for a job very well done!