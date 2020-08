To hear some virtuoso violin, treat yourself to Bach’s Partita in B minor (BWV 1002), first published in 1720, for solo violin, as performed by the incomparable Hilary Hahn:

And, taking two centuries back in time, and since this was beautifully sung at a wedding of two alumni I had the honour of attending yesterday, here is the renaissance composer Tallis’ If Ye Love Me, first published in 1565: