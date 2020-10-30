Could this happen in Canada? One wonders, with all those detention centres being constructed in remote locations, for reasons that are opaque, to which Randy Hillier could receive no clear answer. As one person wrote to me, Slovaki is the California of Covid trends – on the cusp of the curve. Here’s hoping we derail from that totalitarian trajectory well before this.

And on an anecdotal note, soccer – sorry, football – phenom Christiano Rinaldo has tested positive for Covid three times, yet says he feels fine, strong and healthy. The same seems to hold for many, sports stars and otherwise – likely the overwhelming majority? – of those testing positive. Is this SARS virus already in our bodies, as part of our immune system, adapted with antibodies to other corona-type viruses? Is Covid like the ‘luminous ether’, everywhere in some sense, and nowhere in another? Symptomatic in some, but not in most? Who’s to say, when government officials adopt lying as a operative principle, and don’t see it as an intrinsic evil? In fact, they don’t see much as an intrinsic evil – except perhaps not recycling your plastics, or driving a fossil fuel car. I’m not saying they’re practising deceit, only that they are quite prepared to do so, so how can we trust them?

And, finally for now, we should ponder more closely the insidious thing they’re calling ‘The Great Reset‘. The symbolism on the cover of Time magazine does seem carefully planned out, as all covers are. Although we should take some caution with conspiracy theories, here is one interpretation:

11 people on the Cover. (11 adults plus 1 child) The 11 is a Frequent NWO Number. Installing the Final Piece of the Globe. The Final Piece of the NWO Reset. The top Person is holding a Tree, the Green World Oder. At the bottom is a Woman holding a Child. Families at the Bottom & Green Agenda at the Top. What do the 2 Arrows mean? Pointing East & North.

Ah, yes, eschatology. Today, October 30th, in 1938 marks the anniversary of Orsen Wellrs’ reading of H.G. Wells’ (no relation, and different spelling) War of the Worlds, with many panicked listeners thinking that the Martian attack was real.

On a more real front, this is also the day in 1961, Russia detonated the largest nuclear bomb in history, Tsar Bomba, in the northern reaches of Siberia – they wondered whether it would set the atmosphere on fire, ending life as we know it. There are thousands of such bombs now across the globe, only a fraction of which would wipe out most of us.

Well. Back on the home front, looting and rioting continue in our neighbours to the south, and some of Poland’s fairer half has gone made over their recent banning of eugenic abortions.

Yet the Mass continues: Crux stat dum volvitur orbis. If these truly are the ‘end times’, we should be honoured to be living through them, sort of Christ’s omega to his initial alpha two millennia ago. Then again, they may not be, and much time may yet be left. Although we are exhorted by the same Christ to watch the ‘signs of the seasons’, this may be but a prelude in Covid-major, a trial run for the real fugue, if you will, for we know neither the day nor the hour. Just stay watchful and ready, our loins girded, our lamps lit, our consciences clear and as much at peace as we might, with regular Confession and Holy Communion.

Pray, don’t worry, and be not afraid, as two great contemporaneous souls exhorted. Christ and His Holy Spirit will provide us all that we need in whatever hour of need arrives.

God’s peace to one and all.