We have been asked to pray for Father Alphonse de Valk, who is nearing his eternity. The message we have received runs as follows, from a long-time friend of Father’s:

I have just come off the phone with the doctor from palliative care. They are keeping Father de Valk comfortable. The doctor says that Alphonse will last a few more days, maybe a week. In the time of pandemic, his body will be cremated and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please keep him in your prayers.

Many readers will recall as the founding editor of Catholic Insight as a long-running print magazine, back in 1993. It is difficult to overestimate the radiance of this feisty Dutchman’s influence, not just through his editorial acumen, his unwavering dedication to the pro-life and pro-family apostolate, but also his many decades of priestly ministry. This writer and editor is humbled to continue the great man’s work in some small way; I owe him a great deal, having known Father as a family friend since I was a child back in Toronto, not long off the plane from Scotland.

May the good Lord take him peacefully into His arms, in His own good time in this Easter season, to await the resurrection of all the just.

Our gratitude for any prayers and thoughts you may offer at this time, and God be with you all.