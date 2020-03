Pope Francis has asked all Christians to recite the Our Father with him at noon, Rome time, which means 7 a.m. EST, for most of our readers.

Also, the Holy Father is offering an Urbi et Orbi address at noon, Rome time, followed by Benediction (which is 7 p.m., EST, for most of our readers in North America), for which he is offering a plenary indulgence.

Oremus pro invicem!