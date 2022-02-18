I’m not sure how much good petitions at this point will do – besides, of course, petitions to God, Our Lady and the saints – but we fulfill what we can, and let the same God do the rest.
So, ponder signing the following, that the Senate not vote yes to the Emergencies Act, as disproportionate and dystopian.
Subject: Canadian Senate: We urge the Canadian Senate to reject the Emergency Act Declaration.
I just signed the petition “Canadian Senate: We urge the Canadian Senate to reject the Emergency Act Declaration announced.” and wanted to see if you could help by adding your name.
Our goal is to reach 2,500 signatures and we need more support. You can read more and sign the petition here: