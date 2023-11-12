There are few – some may argue none – who can match Palestrina’s composition, and his ars perfecta, in full form here with his motet Sicut Cervus, based on Psalm 42, published posthumously in Venice in 1604:

Sicut cervus desiderat ad fontes aquarum, ita desiderat anima mea ad te, Deus.

As the deer panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.

Whose theme fits well with today’s psalm:

O God, you are my God, for you I long;

for you my soul is thirsting.

My body pines for you

like a dry, weary land without water.

But here be Voces8, and their own ars perfecta rendition of Palestrina: