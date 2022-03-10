The universal solemnity to Saint Joseph, patron of the universal Church (and of Canada) is on March 19th, and the novena to one of the most powerful intercessors (besides Our Lady, but I’m sure she would be glad to cooperate) begins today. The Church could use his – and our – help more than ever, as the ‘tale of two bishops’ signifies in microcosm.

Should you choose to join, and accept the mission and spiritual pilgrimage, there is a good one offered by EWTN, which you may find here.

Great patron, Saint Joseph, ora pro nobis!