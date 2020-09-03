If you’re up for some vivid apocalyptic reading on the state of our neighbours to the south, I haven’t read as vivid a description of the current state of the United States than Tal Bachman’s. Tal is the son of Randy Bachman – of Bachman, Turner, Overdrive – and has had a few hits himself, including the crooning lovesick ballad, ‘So High Above You’. But here, he’s in full Jeremiad, making one think what good even a Trump victory might do.

And if the mummified Biden gets in, and Kamala gets power…well, Mad Max, beyond Electoral-dome, here we come!