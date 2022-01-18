This is intriguing, and tragic, warned about in my recent post on resisting the vaccine. A man in France had a life insurance policy worth millions. He got the jab – as Macron warned, your life is merde without it – and died from complications thereof.

Requiescat in pace.

The insurance company refused to pay out, claiming that Covid is not a ‘critical illness’, that the vaccines are ‘experimental’, that he should have known the risks, that he took it ‘voluntarily’, and so essentially he committed suicide. And suicide is not covered by life insurance. Voilà. Q.E.D.

I’m not sure I agree with the conclusion of that logical sorites, for suicide in the moral sense requires full knowledge aforethought, but the rest makes sense. One way or the other, ’tis a risky business to take these still-untested injections, one that should not be imposed anyone.

The head of Pfizer has recently admitted the vaccines don’t really work, so we’ve apparently allowed the death or injury of untold thousands for not much of anything. But don’t worry; he claims they’re working on a new vaccine, ready by March. We may presume, it too will not be fully tested, and will need its endless boosters.

Will people now need five injections to catch up?

Is anyone still going along with all this? The only question I have left is whether it’s all about profit, or, in the words of the poet Belloc, something worse.

We must stand, united, against the proposed vaxx-mandates, not only for children and the young, being sacrificed on this altar of ideology and fear, but for everyone.

Meanwhile, thousands of trucks are convoying to Ottawa, to lock down parliament in protest. If the government follows through on its threat to impose mandates on truckers crossing the border – where almost all of our ‘stuff’ comes from – dire consequences will follow. We already need thousands more in this thankless job, few will or can do – and now thousands more will quit. The supply chain will almost inevitably collapse. If you think shelves are a little thin now, just wait. As the saying goes, if you got it, a truck brought it.

So if the truckers go, everything else does.

We must wake up, dear reader, whether jabbed or not. The mandates are not only evil, but will prove an unmitigated economic and societal disaster.

For all I know, that’s Trudeau’s endgame, but we still can’t let it happen.

Stand for Canada, for freedom, for truth.