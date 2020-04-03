Fitting for this First Friday, the last one this long Lent, is Allegri’s Miserere, his unsurpassed musical setting of Psalm 51, recited in Lauds (Morning Prayer) every Friday, was composed around 1638, under Pope Urban VIII, and performed only on certain occasions in the Sistine Chapel, its score held in great secrecy, adding to its mystery.

As the story goes, the secret held until a 14 year old Mozart heard the score once in 1770, went back to his chamber and transcribed the entire piece from memory, returning to make minor corrections. Mozart transcribed the work for other instruments, and, rather than criticized, was showered with praise, bestowed with the Order of the Golden Spur by Pope Clement XIV later that same year.

Since then, the Miserere has been transcribed numerous times, including by Mendelsshon and Liszt, and is now one of the most performed of choral works, its beauty transcendent, one that be found even in the midst of suffering: Miserere mei, Domine, secundum magnam misericordiam tuam, Have Mercy on Me, O Lord, according to Thy great mercy…