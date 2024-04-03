I was never a big fan of the Harry Potter books, for various reasons. I tried to read one – I was not their target audience, in age or proclivity – and just could not. I’ve had reservations about their effects on their younger audience, as the series of books followed and shaped them through their upbringing.

That aside, for now, we should have admiration for the dauntless courage of their author, J.K. Rowling, most recently in the face of the totalitarian ‘hate speech’ law just passed in Scotland, where she has taken up residence.

Almost along amongst the quisling ‘elites’ of this world – the rich and famous – Miss Rowling has consistently refused to call ‘transitioned’ males – that is, who attempt to become females, or consider themselves so – by their preferred pronouns, insisting they are males, and males they shall remain, in saecula saeculorum. Hence, the novel and ridiculous crime of ‘misgendering’. Miss Rowling rightly points out that this to deem males to be females is demeaning, and often dangerous, to real females, as these men are put in the midst of vulnerable females in various close settings – schools, hospitals and prisons.

She now stands the possibility of being arrested, and her response is succinct:

Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal…

If what I’ve written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new Act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment

What Miss Rowling has said is not hate, but simple truth, the declaration of which is an act of charity, that is, love, for the one mired in falsity and delusion.

As we in Canada face our own ‘hate laws’, we should stand with J.K. Rowling. Only in the truth, and the right to speak the truth, can we ever possibly be free.