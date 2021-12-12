Listen

Everything is loud, until you listen.

If you couldn’t speak, what would you do?

What would you notice?

The miracles of Christ or Christ?

Hume said, “The Son of David’s miracles are not probable.”

Was Hume deaf or dumb?

Because I heard yesterday,

“You can’t apply probability to intentional events.”

Hume must be wrong or maybe he had devils too.

Instead, I watch and listen.

I notice David’s Son saying, “I desire mercy, not sacrifice.”

Open your ears. Are you listening?

I can’t speak, but I cry, “Have mercy on me, a sinner.”

The devils laugh out of my mouth.

I did not notice, until I did.

Sheep without a shepherd, listen