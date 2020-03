For this Third Sunday in Lent, given the circumstances of the world, the suggestions of Pater Ignotus include this setting of the seven penitential psalms – 6, 31, 37, 50, 101, 129, 142, 148/150 – by the the late-sixteenth century composer Orlande de Lassus, some of whose hymns are still sung in our attenuated liturgy. These were published in 1584, for a four-part choir.

As well, the traditional Lenten antiphon Attende Domine is also fitting:

And the Suscipe Me Domine: