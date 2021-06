From Tomás Luis de Victoria, his motet in praise of the Holy Eucharist, from 1585, in an era when the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was suppressed throughout Europe, falling into the errors of Protestantism. But beauty is one of the best ways of reminding us of the truth of what Christ has left us – His own body, blood, soul and divinity. And He gives us Himself, so that we might become like Him: